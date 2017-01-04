Law firm employee charged with child porn

Jeffrey Alan Churchwell (Photo: Lincolnton Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte and Lincolnton Police searched the home of a man accused of trying to have sex with a child Wednesday afternoon.

Jeffrey Churchwell, 51, is currently in a Lincoln County jail charged with soliciting sex with a boy he encountered online and was set to meet in person in Lincolnton.

Churchwell met detectives instead and is now being held on $250,000 bond. His arrest is the result of a month long investigation by Lincolnton Police. Residents in his West Charlotte neighborhood referred to Churchwell as the unofficial neighborhood watch for his street where he was a constant presence on his front porch.

"When I would go out of of town, I would normally tell him to watch out for my place," said a neighbor.

Neighbors noticed Churchwell has been absent from his front porch recently, but many had no idea he was in jail. CMPD officers assisted Lincolton detectives to execute a search warrant on his Minnesota Avenue home. They walked out with several bags of evidence that could lead to additional charges.

Investigators say they believe Churchwell engaged in sexual acts with minors prior to his arrest and also found child pornography in his possession.

"He's just been a nice guy, never really seen minors though, I've never seen small kids," said a neighbor. "It's very heartbreaking to know that someone, a man seeking 12 year olds, it's really said," she said.

Investigators are looking to identify potential victims of Churchwell and ask anyone with information about this case to contact them.

