Life Hacks: How to remove dents from carpet

A few common household items used in some unique ways, can really make your life a lot easier.

Today we’re talking about those ugly carpet dents heavy furniture can leave behind!

An easy fix is to cover the indentation with some ice cubes, and let the slow melt do the job.

The steady moisture over a few hours won’t soak or damage the carpet.

Let the spot dry and vacuum. If vacuuming alone doesn’t do the trick, gently fluff the carpet fibers with a fork.

