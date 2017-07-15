Lightnings, heavy winds roll through Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After nearly a week of scorching hot weather, heavy rain and thunderstorms poured through the Carolinas Saturday evenings.

Severe thunderstorm warnings came and went for Cabarrus, Gaston, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties.

Meteorologist Sarah Fortner said parts of Lancaster County, S.C. saw rainfall of up to 4.4 inches per hour. Statesville saw 2.3 inches of rain in the last 24 hours.

"When (the rain) only moves 10 miles-per-hour, you have a chance for flash flooding," Fortner said.

Fortner said the storms should fizzle out by around 9 p.m.

The strong winds caused trees to fall in some parts of Charlotte during the evenings. NBC Charlotte's Evan West was in south Charlotte after trees fell along Carmel Road.

Fortner says rain should continue through Sunday and Monday. She said Sunday is expected to have scattered storms with highs at 90 degrees. Monday is expected to have 50 percent chances of storms with highs of 89 degrees.

