Lincolnton home severely damaged in fire

LINCOLNTON, N.C. - Lincolnton Firefighters have extinguished a major house fire that severely damaged a home Thursday afternoon.

Emergency responders got the call around 4:30 p.m. that a fire had broken out at 3230 Brady Hoffman Road in Lincolnton.

There were reportedly resident inside the home at the time the fire started. However, no injuries were sustained.

The initial call that came in mentioned that a lightning strike had caused the blaze.

Multiple firefighters were treated on the scene for minor injuries while battling the house fire, most for heat exhaustion.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution for a cut on his arm.

