Lincolnton man wins $60 on scratch-off ticket, then buys another worth $1M

Tracy Reynolds (NC Lottery)

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man who cashed in his $60 scratch-off lottery ticket, says he is glad he used the money to buy one more.

Tracy Reynolds said he couldn't hold back his emotion after winning $1 million playing the Extreme Millions scratch-off game.

“I was in tears when I saw it,” he said. “I am just so blessed. This couldn't’ come at a better time.”

Reynolds stopped to get gas Sunday night at the Murphy Express on North Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton.

He decided to get a $30 Extreme Millions ticket. He said he won $60 on that ticket, so he decided to buy another one.

“I only had to scratch the first number to realize what I was holding,” Reynolds said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. Reynolds had the choice of taking a $1 million annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $417,015. He plans to use some of the money to get a new pickup truck, GMC Sierra.

