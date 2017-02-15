Lincolnton residents find KKK flyers

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- There were disturbing deliveries made in some Lincolnton neighborhoods over the weekend; people found flyers in their driveways that appear to be recruiting tools for the Ku Klux Klan.

On Sunday morning, David Staton’s path up his driveway to get a newspaper led him back down a trail of memories.

“In the '60s and '70s, we had KKK marches here in Lincolnton,” says Staton.

Staton found a flyer with a drawing of someone from the KKK trying to recruit him.

“I, for one, am no friend of their cause,” says Staton. “[I’m] disappointed to see that could be resurgent again.”

We also recently reported on similar flyers in Gaston County.

“To my knowledge, there is no reason to select Lincolnton,” says Lincolnton Mayor Ed Hatley.

Mayor Hatley says he hasn’t heard about anything like this happening in several years. He also says he’s not aware of any KKK groups active locally.

“They in no way are representative of Lincolnton; Lincolnton is a very diverse community, and we celebrate that diversity,” says Mayor Hatley.

In fact, city leaders say the group appears to be based in Indiana, according to the phone number on the flyer. NBC Charlotte left a voicemail at the number, but the organization never returned the call. They did reply with a photo similar to the flyer.

“I hope people rally and make it very clear that this is not fertile ground for those seeds of hate,” says Staton.

Lincolnton Police says there does not appear to be any threat involved or danger to the public.

