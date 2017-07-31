Black bear spotted climbing down a Lincoln Co. apple tree

Submitted photo.

DENVER, N.C. -- A Lincoln County neighborhood received a surprise guest at the start of last weekend, as a neighbor recorded a black bear climbing down a homeowner's apple tree.

Steven Conley shot the video of the bear Friday night before posting it to Facebook, which has since been viewed more than 100,000 times.

"I was a little bit nervous, but he wasn't bothering anything or anybody," Conley said. "It was actually kind of enjoyable to see him."

Black bear sightings have become common in the Charlotte region this year, including the urban areas.

In June, two streets in downtown Hickory were briefly shut down after a bear was seen wandering around the ABC store parking lot.

State wildlife experts successfully guided him back to the wild.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said black bears are harmless as long as people give them their space.

