Deputies search for missing Lincoln County man

Dustin Grooms, photo submitted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing Lincoln County man.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said 34-year-old Dustin Grooms was last seen Thursday around 10:30 p.m. when he left a residence in Lincolnton.

Officials describe Grooms as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is listed at 5-foot-9 and weighs about 140 pounds. Grooms was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a Dallas Cowboys shirt and orange and blue athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on Grooms is asked to call deputies at 704-732-9050.

