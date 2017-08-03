Nurse arrested after allegedly stealing Rx drugs from patients

Via Lincolnton Police Department

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- A Lincoln County nurse is out of a job and in jail after being accused of stealing prescription drugs from her patients.

Wendy Jaynes, 37, was the Director of Nursing at the Cardinal Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Lincolnton, where she had access to narcotic prescription drugs.

Police say she took full advantage of that access, stealing medication from her employer.

Officers first came in contact with Jaynes after responding to a suspicious vehicle parked behind a convenience store on Aspen Drive Monday afternoon.

Inside the car they found Jaynes and pills that had been prescribed to patients she was responsible for treating, police say.

According to search warrants obtained by NBC Charlotte, police found 48 dosages of Alprazolam, also known by the brand name Xanax and 28 units of Oxycodone in the vehicle.

The warrants states the theft was committed, "without her employer's consent and contrary to the trust and confidence reposed on the defendant by her employer."



Cardinal Healthcare has terminated Jaynes. They would not comment on the investigation, but said in a statement:

"We are working internally and with local and state agencies to confirm that all protocols are in place to ensure the safety and well-being of our patients and residents, which is always our top priority."

Jaynes is being held in the Lincoln County Jail on drug possession charges and larceny by an employee or servant.

Lincolnton Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be pending. Jaynes is due back in court August 8.

