Silver Alert issued for missing Lincolnton woman

Schanael Frantze Holly Via The N.C. Center for Missing Persons

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Schanael Frantze Holly.

Holly, 22, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen at 201 Ashton Way in Lincolnton. She was wearing a pink plaid onesie, green and black shoes, and a gold necklace with a crucifix.

Holly is an African- American woman who stands 5'3" tall, weights 272 pounds, has black medium length hair.

Anyone with information about Schanael Frantze Holly should call Sgt Cline at the Lincolnton Police Dept. at 704-735-8202

