Statesville man wanted for stealing lottery tickets

Via Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

LINCOLNTON, N.C. -- A Statesville man is wanted after allegedly stealing lottery tickets from two convenience stores.

Marcus Tyler Holloway, 32, is charged with obtaining property by false pretenses in Lincoln County but has a number of outstanding warrants in surrounding counties.

On August 1 at 5:30 a.m. police were dispatched to Sam’s Mart in Denver, NC after the clerk reported the robbery.

A white male had come into the store and stole several lottery tickets. The scratch-off lottery tickets were valued at $20, according to police.

Around 8:30 a.m. police were dispatched again, this time to Denver Mart.

The man allegedly came into the store several times during the early morning hours and on one occasion cashed a lottery ticket valued at $60. A total of 45 lottery tickets were stolen from the store.

After reviewing surveillance video from each scene police identified the suspect as Holloway.

Holloway returned to the Denver Mart on August 2, and police attempted to stop the vehicle but he eluded officers.

Police later recovered the vehicle abandoned on Glen Crest Drive in Denver, N.C.

Anyone with information about Holloway’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.

