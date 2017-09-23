Listen to APD officer explain the moment he helped rescue people from a burning car
Police say two people were trapped inside of a burning vehicle after it had crashed into a column. Officers broke open the car windows and used an extinguisher to put out the fire that started to engulf both passengers.
September 21, 2017
