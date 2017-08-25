Man arrested after making threat on social media directed at NC courthouse

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) -- In a Friday afternoon news conference, Sheriff Terry Johnson and District Attorney Pat Nadolski announced an arrest made regarding a threat directed at the Historical Court House/Monument area in Graham.

Thomas Lee Jeffries, 25, was taken into custody around 1 p.m. on Friday in Graham.

According to Alamance Co. Sheriff Terry Johnson, Jeffries was charged for posting, "Let's go tear the statue down" and "let's just blow the whole courthouse up" on social media.

Sheriff Johnson says they have a "zero tolerance policy" for threats made against the confederate monument that affect public safety. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/S2PfRPcoGT — Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) August 25, 2017

The arrest came after a collaborative investigation among law enforcement and the District Attorney. Alamance County authorities say they've put extensive hours into monitoring social media.

'We will not tolerate destruction of property or harming of others," Johnson said.

