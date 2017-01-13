Local boy, 10, dies of asphyxiation

Dylan Lemiux

INDIAN LAND, S.C. -- The unexpected death of a 10-year-old Indian Land boy has put a community in mourning.

Dylan Lemiux, 10, died Wednesday night after repeated attempts by paramedics to revive him.

"They worked so hard to get him to try to come back, I mean they were frantic," said next door neighbor, Allison Walpole.

The Lancaster County Coronor determined on Thursday that Dylan died of asphyxiation. How this happened is still under investigation. However, the passing of this boy has hit many in his community hard.

"The last thing I thought was that little boy was going to come out on a stretcher," said Walpole.

That would be the last time she would see Dylan, a boy she affectionately called her little buddy.

"We lost a fine little fella for no reason at all," she declared. "Dylan and I had a little bond because I fixed a bike he had. I would say Dylan was 10 going on 25."

Other neighbors spoke of Dylan fondly and say he brought a liveliness to the neighborhood.

"Fun loving kid, his life had to come to an end so quickly and unexpectedly, it's just sad," said Marci Lail.

Dylan was a fourth grader at Harrisburg Elementary. His principal, Steven Puckett had to break the news to student and faculty that Dylan was gone.

"Man he was such a good kid," Puckett declared. "We want to help our kids get through this. They are the one's that sit in the classroom with him all day long, they were the one's that laughed and played with him. They've just been grieving."

A fundraising page to support Dylan's family has been set up, raising more than $12,000. On the page, his family says his death is a tragic accident.

Though the Coroner did rule the cause of death to be asphyxiation, the matter is still under investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

"I felt in my heart that I knew whatever happened, he didn't do purposely, because he was such a happy kid,' said Walpole.

