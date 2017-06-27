Local hospital ranked among nation's best for 8 years

Photo via Ariel Plasencia/NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A local children's hospital received a national recognition Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, Levine Children's Hospital made the "Best Children's Hospitals" rankings for the eighth straight year. The local hospital made the rankings in six specialties, including heart surgery.

To have national recognition eight years in a row, it's just validation that what we're doing matters and that we are creating a world-class children's hospital right here in our backyard," said Callie Dobbins of Levine Children's Hospital.

For patients and their families, the recognition means a lot when they think about the struggled they had to go through.

"When Ella was born, she had tumors in her heart," said Melanie Leitner.

Shortly after she was born, little Ella was admitted to the NICU at Levine Children's Hospital.

"They had never seen a tumor this size in the place that it was located," Leitner said.

The 15-month-old stole everyone's heart Tuesday morning, winning "Best at Playing Dress Up" at the light-hearted awards show put on by the by the hospital.

But her family is just thankful for Ella's heart transplant earlier this year.

"We're just so blessed to have Levine Children's Hospital so close to home," Leitner said. "We're able to drive here and have this world-class care."

"Who better else to be recognized than the patients that have been with us," Dobbins said. "Who has been cared for by these specialties and by these physicians. It just seemed right."

