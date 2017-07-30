Local church treats firefighters to brunch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Firefighters at two Charlotte fire stations got a special treat Sunday.

Members of the World Mission Society Church of God served firefighters brunch. Originally, church members invited the firefighters out to their church for the meal but when they found out Engine 12 was being serviced and couldn't come, the members brought the food to the station instead.

Cody Marsh of World Mission Society said he wanted to show firefighters that the community appreciates their hard work and sacrifices.

“The firefighters they work day in and day out and we never think about them when we’re in a good situation," Marsh said. "But when we’re in a bad situation, immediately the people we think about are the firefighters, the EMTs and the police."

Firefighters gave church members a tour of the parked engine and posed for photos before sitting down to eat.

