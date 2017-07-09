Local farm welcomes visitors for goat yoga

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Goat yoga seems to be a new trend that just keeps growing in popularity.

We visited the "Wish We Had Acres" farm this morning to meet the goats that roam free during the hour-long class.

“I think being outside, and just enjoying your goats and their energy and they’re very calm and relaxing. I think that’s my favorite part,” said Dave Henderson of Wish We Had Acres Farm.

Owners say only a few dozen people took the classes last year but this year more than a hundred at a time are signing up for each one.

It’s so popular the owners have added more dates in August, September, and October.

Classes are 10 dollars per person and they encourage you to carpool because of limited parking.

