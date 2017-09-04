Local man opened fire, captured in soybean field, state troopers say

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- N.C. Highway Patrol said a man was arrested after he fired shots near state troopers Monday night.

State troopers responded to a call of a man laying on Hull Road. When state troopers arrived, the man fired shots and ran into a nearby soybean field.

K9 officers bit and apprehended 34-year-old Kelly Parker, state troopers say. He also appeared to be mentally unstable throughout the entire situation, according to state troopers.

State troopers said CMPD and deputies from Burke County, Cleveland County and Lincoln county assisted on the scene.

