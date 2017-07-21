Local nonprofit is contest finalist, needs your help winning $10k

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A Charlotte nonprofit is a finalist in Amazon’s “Save My City” contest.

The contest, which is promoting Amazon’s new TV Show ‘The Tick,’ asked people from across the country to submit video pitches for their passion projects; something that needs ‘saving.’

The winner receives $10,000 and a special visit from the show’s cast and crew.

Caleb Van Voorhis produced ad submitted a video on behalf of Charlotte nonprofit Our Bridge For Kids, which helps teach refugee and immigrant children English, free of charge.

The group says they’re maxed out and are desperate for more books, supplies, and items to make their building a home.

Van Voorhis even make a makeshift tick outfit, which he thinks helped propel him to the top 3.

“If you see someone in a silly blue outfit, you're probably going to pay a little more attention,” he laughed.

Our Bridge For Kids just moved in to a new building, and are hoping to make it more of a home.

“Right now we have about 25 different countries represented at our program,” founder Sil Ganzo said.

She says the program is a UNCC initiative in partnership with ourBRIDGE, CMS, the YMCA and Aldersgate Retirement Community, which donated a building to them.

“I imagine it must be so hard for the kids and for the families,” Van Voorhis said. “So having someone who goes out of their way to give you that attention and teaching a new language and making sure that you're doing well in this new kind of culture, I think it's incredible.”

As of Friday afternoon, Van Voorhis’ video was beating out the other two finalists (from Iowa and New Jersey).

“These children, they are future the future of Charlotte,” he said. “The future of the country, so I think if we can help out in anyway that's the best we can do.”

All you have to do to vote is “like” the YouTube video here.

The winner will be announced August 1st.

© 2017 WCNC.COM