Local students to attend presidential inauguration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Americans are ready to witness history with the swearing in of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, on Friday.

To make the day even more special, Providence Day School students will be there to see it happen.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our next president sworn in,” said Chase Hartman, Providence Day senior, on Skype.

The small group of high school students will be taking the trip of a lifetime, driving from Charlotte to Washington D.C. to attend the presidential inauguration.

“I’m just excited to be a part of history because I wouldn’t get to do this normally,” said Sarah Heffner, Providence Day senior.

While students’ opinions on politics may vary, the one thing they can all agree is that Friday will be much bigger than one person, as Americans celebrate the transition of power in what’s been an exceptionally unique election.

“I’m very excited because it’s something I don’t think I’ll ever get to do in my lifetime again,” Chase said.

“It is my first inauguration I’ll be attending and I’m just as excited as my students to see the event,” Upper School Head Eric Hedinger added.

The students have a long day ahead of them.

They are leaving their hotel bright and early at 4:45 a.m.

The group says they also look forward to sight seeing after the inauguration.

Copyright 2016 WCNC