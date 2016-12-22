Local World War II vet celebrates 93rd birthday

Earl Sechler (photo submitted)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thursday was a special day in east Charlotte, as dozens gathered to celebrate the birthday of a beloved friend and WWII veteran.

Earl Sechler celebrated his 93rd birthday Thursday surrounded by friends and his brothers in arms at the VFW Post 9488 off The Plaza.

Sechler joined the Army in 1943 and served as an engineer. He was deployed to Casablanca, and no, he didn't meet Humphrey Bogart, he joked.

Next, Earl, as he's affectionately known around the VFW, was shipped off to Oran, which was then part of southern France. It was here Earl was put on the front lines as a member of the infantry and dutifully served his country in the Battle of the Bulge.

When asked to share his secret to longevity, Earl said he doesn't have one and that he's just happy to be here.

Hawthorne's Pizza on 7th in Elizabeth generously donated the food for Earl's birthday celebration, and I know they join us in both thanking Mr. Sechler for his service and wishing him a very happy birthday.

Copyright 2016 WCNC