'Mad dash' to travel for holidays in full swing

NBC Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The mad dash for millions was in full swing Friday. From area highways to the airport, long lines could be seen across the state.

If anyone wanted to go anywhere one thing they had to pack was their patience.

"Waiting in line to be dropped off was kind of a pain," said Caitlin Carte, a Charlotte resident. "It was clustered."

Most drivers daring to navigate through the traffic jams spent hours staring at brake lights. It was bumper-to-bumper heading out of town.

Same could be said for drivers at the airport.

"It was brutal," said Joe Quattrocchi, a holiday traveler. "It was busier than I thought it was going to be."

Once you made it inside the airport lines weren't much better.



"I think this year was busier than last year," said Melissa Weaver who works in airport.

This is Melissa Weaver's sixth Christmas at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Copyright 2016 WCNC