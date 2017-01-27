Major Charlotte road to close for weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A big construction project by NCDOT is coming to a close. But before that happens, a big road closure is set to take place over the weekend.

Starting Friday night at 10 p.m., Sharon Amity Road from Independence Boulevard all the way to Albemarle Road will be closed until Monday morning.

It's no secret that there's been construction along Independence Boulevard over the past year. Amity Presbyterian is along Sharon Amity Road just north of Independence Boulevard, and Preschool Director Tammy Miller says she's been seeing "orange" in her sleep.

"A lot of this started and they kind of did some different things," Miller said. "But it's affected the church and the preschool."

The church and preschool are along a stretch of Sharon Amity Road that's closing tonight until Monday morning while crews finish paving and striping the bridge over Independence Boulevard. The only local access goes right past the church on Pierson Drive.

"You know you're not going to have a lot of visitors coming in," Miller said. "It's just going to be the church family."

The hope is that the bridge will open to the public Monday morning and relieve congestion from all the construction taking place in the area.

"It's crazy because there are cars flying by all the time," Miller said. "It's hard for parents to get in and out."

Road signs have even piled up on the ground in front of the church. Miller hopes it's an indication that the process is close to being finished.

"I hope this overpass will make things better and just kind of smooth things out for everybody in this area," Miller said. "Because I know the parents and people in this neighborhood are just massively affected."

The detour for the weekend will have drivers take Monroe Road and Wendover Road. The full project will widen Independence Boulevard and create an expressway between Uptown and Harris Boulevard.

The project is expected to be completed sometime this summer.



Copyright 2016 WCNC