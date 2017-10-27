How donations make a difference in the lives of those in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Making a donation to Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont and shopping at Goodwill stores helps provide funding for career training that changes lives.

Vernicee Owens was working two temporary jobs with no benefits until she went through Goodwill career training.

“They helped me with my resume. They taught me how to do customer service, how to dress and how to do an elevator speech.” Owens said.

Now that she has the job, she said she loves the leadership and loves her day to day tasks. Vernicee’s supervisor, Glenn Rogers, says geared for success.

“She came here with the energy and the fire to be successful. She’s one of those employees who makes it easy for a leader to pull the best out of,” he said.

For other people looking for full-time employment, Vernicee says don’t give up.

“Goodwill is more than just clothes and furniture. They are so much more. They are there to help people train in different areas such as customer service,” she said.

Other multi-week job training courses and certifications include Microsoft Office and construction skills. If you need help getting into the job market, be sure to check out all the resources Goodwill has to offer.

