Male body found in Union County pond

WCNC 3:45 PM. EDT July 18, 2017

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies say a male body was found in a Union County pond Tuesday afternoon.

According to Union County Sheriff's Office, the body was found near the 4700 block of Phifer Road in Marshville. Deputies have not yet released the deceased man's identity.

Deputies say they are investigating this case, anyone with information is asked to call 704-283-3789.

