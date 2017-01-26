Man arrested after altercation at high school basketball game

Photo from Pixabay

VALDESE, N.C. -- A Valdese man was arrested after what deputies say he was behaving inappropriately during a high school basketball game Tuesday, according to a press release from Burke County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place during a basketball game between King's Mountain and Draughn at Draughn High School in Valdese. One of the deputies at the game noticed a male fan, who was later identified as 28-year-old Christopher Scott Icard, sitting in the student section of the Draughn stands.

Deputies say as the Kings Mountains players and coach walked by Icard, the 28-year-old was seen yelling and throwing his arms into the air. A deputy approached Icard about his behavior and eventually warned that he will need to act appropriately or he would be asked to leave.

Deputies say Icard's behaviors did not change and Icard was asked to leave several times. Icard refused to leave and was told by the deputy that he was under arrest.

An off-duty N.C. Trooper came to assist the scene but Icard continued to refuse to follow orders, according to deputies. With Icard continuing to resist arrest, the deputy used her taser on Icard.

Icard was eventually handcuffed and transported to the Magistrate. He was charged with resisting a public officer, second-degree trespass, disorderly conduct at school -- all of which were misdemeanor charges.

Icard was issued a $500 secured bond.

