Man charged with murder after fatal shooting of Monroe woman

Brandon Gerald Hargett (photo submitted by Union County Sheriff's Office)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- Police say man is charged with murder after a fatal shooting took place in Monroe Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a call about a man with a gun at a home located in the 4200 block of Belk Mill Road at around 7 a.m., police say. Upon arrival, deputies found a female gunshot wound victim inside a vehicle in the driveway of the home.

The resident of the home, Brandon Gerald Hargett, 28, was charged with first degree murder, according to Union County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was later identified as Marie Walden, 27, of Monroe.

Those with information concerning the incident are asked to call 704-283-3789.

