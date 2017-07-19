Man charged with wife's death, marking city's 50th homicide

Alton Morton Jr., photo via Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged a 35-year-old man with the murder of his wife Wednesday.

On July 7, CMPD responded to a call for service in the 5400 block of Dusty Trail Road. Upon arrival, officers located Heidi Morton unresponsive inside the residence. Morton was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

Her husband, Alton Morton Jr. voluntarily came to police headquarters where he was interviewed by detectives. Morton was later charged with murder.

© 2017 WCNC.COM