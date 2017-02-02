Man dead in workplace accident in E. Charlotte

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. -- A man died Thursday evening in a workplace accident in eastern Mecklenburg County, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
First responders were called to a construction site in the 9100 block of Vagabond Road around 5:30 Thursday evening.
The caller reported an item on the site fell onto a man.
He was pronounced deceased on site. His identity has not yet been released.
No further details were immediately made available.
