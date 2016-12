SALISBURY, N.C. -- A man died following an apparent industrial accident in western Rowan County, according to a report confirmed by Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

Edgardo Ulises Garcia, 45, died while working at T.H. Davis Scrap Metal in the 7500 block of Sherrills Ford Road Tuesday afternoon, reports say.

The investigation is ongoing, reports say.

Copyright 2016 WCNC