Man dies in hospital after being shot in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says a man has died after a shooting took place in east Charlotte Sunday.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a call in the 5300 block of Kimmerly Woods Drive. Upon arrival, officers located 24-year-old Tommy Jarad Maddox in front of an apartment building with an apparent gunshot wound.

Maddox was pronounced dead by hospital staff at CMC.

Police say this incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 704-334-1600.

