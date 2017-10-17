Man dropped off at hospital after being shot in east Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at an emergency room with gunshot wounds Tuesday night.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon after a man was dropped off at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center on Hawthorne Lane. The man's injuries are reportedly life-threatening.

CMPD believes the shooting took place at The Plaza and Matheson Avenue.

Officials say no one is in custody from this incident.

