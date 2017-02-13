Man falls 100 feet to death at Polk waterfall

(Photo: Courtesy of Kevin Adams)

SALUDA - A man died Sunday after falling nearly 100 feet while hiking with his two children near Big Bradley Falls.

Zach Pace, deputy chief at Saluda Fire and Rescue, said authorities were called to the scene at 4:45 p.m.

Witnesses said the victim was standing on the lookout rock when he turned around to make sure his daughters were making it down the the trail, Pace said.

He tripped on a root and fell nearly 100 feet, he continued. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Polk County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Lance Konstants Healy, 47, of Charlotte, on Monday.

Healy was hiking with his two daughters, ages 9 and 12, said Captain B.J. Bayne.

"Hikers in the area attempted to provide medical care until emergency personnel could reach his location," she said in a statement.

"A number of agencies assisted in the recovery effort of Mr. Healy from the secluded and difficult terrain location," she said. "Mr. Healy was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital around 10:40 p.m."

Bayne said that other adult family members had been notified of the accident, and that arrangements for his children had been made until their arrival in town.

Big Bradley Falls is a 75-foot waterfall located in a gorge on Cove Creek near Saluda. The hike to the falls is just under one mile.

There have been several accidents and deaths at the site and authorities warn hikers to proceed with caution.

"It's dangerous," said Pace. "We at least have one or two falls a year down there if not more."

Pace warned hikers to stay away from the edge.

The rocks easily come loose from the terrain, he said. The leaves are often wet and slippery and there are no fences or cables to catch someone if they fall.

Last year it took 66 emergency workers eight and a half hours to rescue a 20-year-old man who fell at Big Bradley Falls. He faced serious injuries and spent months in the hospital, Pace said.

Since 2000 a total of eight people have reportedly fallen from the high cliffs," she said in the statement. "Out of the eight reported falls only one person has survived."

Asheville Citizen Times