High Shoals waterfall (Photo: Sarah Fortner)

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- South Mountains State Park Officials have confirmed that a 25-year-old man fell to his death from the High Shoals waterfall at on Friday.

South Mountains State Park is located about 60 miles away from Charlotte.

High Shoals waterfall is 50-feet tall.

The deceased's has not been released at this time.

