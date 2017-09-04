WCNC
Close

Man found dead after being crushed by tractor-trailer

WCNC 2:43 PM. EDT September 04, 2017

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead underneath a tractor trailer Monday afternoon in Crouse.

The Crouse Fire Department said the man was found on the 1860 block of George Brown Road around 2 p.m.

The Lincoln County Sheriffs Office is investigating his death. They said he was crushed while working on his tractor-trailer.

We have crews on the way to the scene. Stay with WCNC.com for the latest. 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories