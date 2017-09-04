Man found dead after being crushed by tractor-trailer

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead underneath a tractor trailer Monday afternoon in Crouse.
The Crouse Fire Department said the man was found on the 1860 block of George Brown Road around 2 p.m.
The Lincoln County Sheriffs Office is investigating his death. They said he was crushed while working on his tractor-trailer.
