Man found dead after being crushed by tractor-trailer

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead underneath a tractor trailer Monday afternoon in Crouse.

The Crouse Fire Department said the man was found on the 1860 block of George Brown Road around 2 p.m.

The Lincoln County Sheriffs Office is investigating his death. They said he was crushed while working on his tractor-trailer.

