60-year-old man punched in south Charlotte road rage incident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cases of violent road rage are on the rise. It’s a dangerous behavior where drivers go into a fit of rage and it can have serious consequences.

Over the past few months we’ve seen drivers shoot out windows, hang on the front of other cars and even use their cars as weapons.

The latest case happened in south Charlotte. A 60-year old man was punched in the face while his mother-in-law sat in the seat next to him.

Fortunately, Piotr Jaskiernia is OK. No lasting consequences, just a few scratches, and a smashed rear bumper.

A camera in Jaskiernia’s car captured audio of the entire exchange. The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday near Providence Road and Sardis Road.

Jaskiernia says a man passed him with his high beams on, and he flicked his own headlights to let him know. That’s when Jaskiernia said the situation escalated.

“So I start slowing my car. And at that point, he rammed into my bumper,” Jaskiernia said.

After the collision, the man appears to walk up to the window to confront Jaskiernia. The man asks Jaskiernia, "You ready for this? Why’d you slam on the brakes dude?"

Jaskiernia says the man then punched him in the face, got back in his car and drove off.

“Road rage is a terrible thing,” Jaskiernia said. “If you see other drivers, don’t try to engage them in any activities. Sometimes you just have to swallow your pride and let it go.”

