Man rescued after being trapped beneath burial vault

SHELBY, N.C. -- A man was injured Thursday after getting trapped beneath a burial vault in Shelby.

Dispatchers received a call from the 66-year-old man's coworkers, reporting that he tripped and fell while carrying the vault on a hand truck. Witnesses said the man lost his footing in a hole and tripped.

The steel vault, estimated to weigh 300 pounds, fell on top of him. According to his coworker, the hand truck fell, too, and somehow wedged itself between the man and the vault.

Rescue crews arrived on the scene and discovered the man had bumps, bruises, and some bleeding. They put him in a neck brace and took him to the hospital for further evaluation. His colleagues expect him to be okay after the scary incident.

"He's darn lucky," said Alex Chiocosky. "He is darn luck that he didn't get his skull crushed with it."

