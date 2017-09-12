Man shot in the leg in Charlotte, 2 people detained, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic says one person was hospitalized following a shooting Tuesday night.

According to CMPD, two men were sitting in a vehicle in the front yard of their residence in the 400 block of Gene Avenue when they were approached by multiple suspects. During the encounter, one person was shot in the leg and was later rushed to CMC main for injuries that believed to be not life-threatening.

CMPD said two individuals are detained but did not say if they are being charged.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and if the victim knew the suspects, CMPD said.

