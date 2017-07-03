WCNC
Man steals Corvette from Charlotte dealership, leads police on chase

WCNC 3:07 PM. EDT July 03, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A man is arrested after police say he stole a vehicle from a northeast Charlotte dealership Monday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 28-year-old Domanique Mobley stole a Corvette from Park Chevrolet on North Tryon Street. As officers tracked down the stolen Corvette near the 1500 block of Berryhill Road, Mobley exited the vehicle and a foot chase ensued.

Mobley was eventually detained and arrested, CMPD says.

 

