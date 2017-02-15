Man struck and killed Valentine's night in Rock Hill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- A 54-year-old man was struck and killed by a passing vehicle in Rock Hill Tuesday night.
The York County Coroner's Office was called to a pedestrian vs. vehicle incident Tuesday evening on Highway 21 and Leslie Highway.
According to the coroner, John Carpenter was struck by a passing car and pronounced deceased on scene.
There is no current address for Carpenter.
SCHP is investigating the incident.
