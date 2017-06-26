Man suffers serious injuries after attack at Epicentre

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A violent attack at the Epicenter sends another young man to the hospital over the weekend.

Police say the 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being assaulted by someone he didn’t know.

Now, NBC Charlotte is learning about dozens of other assaults in the area just within the past month.

Police say the 23-year-old victim had severe lacerations after hitting his head on concrete on the third floor.

NBC Charlotte spoke to another young man who says he feels like he has to watch his back because of the trouble around the area.

“It’s the same thing over and over again,” says Curtis Browning, who moved to Charlotte from New York.

It was a different day, but unfortunately a similar result. Another young man going to the Epicenter was leaving for the hospital. Dispatchers described a busy scene after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

However, you don’t see the people who intentionally avoid the area now, like Browning.

“Staying away from this area, I wasn’t here for this past weekend but that would even furthermore say that,” says Browning.

Browning says it’s because of the recent violence. A crime map shows about 40 assaults just in the last month within roughly a half-mile of the Epicenter.

Earlier this year, police say another man randomly stabbed in the head when he left an Alive After Five event. His girlfriend told NBC Charlotte the knife went into his skull and he needed brain surgery

“It’s concerning for someone who wants to come with coworkers, we’re not trying to get in any trouble,” says Browning.

However, now people like Browning are thinking about the area as an Epicenter for trouble.

“At a place that’s supposed to be safe a lot of people, after work where you have to kind of watch your back,” says Browning.

Police are still investigating what exactly led up to the latest assault. So far no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers 704-334-1600.

