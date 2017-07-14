Man wanted in connection with attempted murder

Photo via: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating 39-year-old Deshawn Moore.

Moore is wanted on attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and robbery charges.

Moore cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet on June 6 and was last known to be in the area close of Sherman Drive in Charlotte.

If you or anyone you know has any information of Moore's whereabouts you are asked to call CMPD Crimestoppers 704-334-1600.

