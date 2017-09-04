Manhunt underway following a shooting in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a person during a possible domestic disturbance Monday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting at Deer Park Drive in Connelly Springs around 11:30 a.m. The SWAT team also responded to the scene under the impression that the armed suspect was inside the home, according to deputies.

Authorities later determined the home was empty and said the armed suspect is on the loose.

The shooting victim was transported to CMC Main.

Officials did not release the suspect's identity.

