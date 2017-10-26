Maroon 5 coming to the Queen City in 2018

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Musicians Mickey Madden, Matt Flynn and Adam Levine of Maroon 5 perform onstage at The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live!! held at Bridgestone Arena on December 5, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2012 Getty Images)

Maroon 5 will return to North Carolina for a concert in 2018.

The band who previously boycotted the Tar Heel State by cancelling concerts in Charlotte and Raleigh in protest of the controversial House Bill 22, announced Thursday that the Queen City is on the line up for their new tour.

Maroon 5 announced a 33-date North American tour beginning in the summer of 2018. The band's latest album Red Pill Blues is set to be released Friday, Nov. 3. Red Pill Blues is Maroon 5's sixth studio LP.

Their tour brings them to Charlotte on October 4, 2018 at the Spectrum Center. No supporting acts have yet been announced. Tickets go on-sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

#REDPILLBLUESTOUR is here. Going on the road all next year with @imJMichaels. Tix on-sale Nov 4th. All dates on https://t.co/kLEG1EzyXH. pic.twitter.com/OBnHkIO8WT — Maroon 5 (@maroon5) October 26, 2017

