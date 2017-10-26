WCNC
Maroon 5 coming to the Queen City in 2018

Joseph Jarosz, KXTV 10:12 AM. EDT October 26, 2017

Maroon 5 will return to North Carolina for a concert in 2018.

The band who previously boycotted the Tar Heel State by cancelling concerts in Charlotte and Raleigh in protest of the controversial House Bill 22, announced Thursday that the Queen City is on the line up for their new tour.

Maroon 5 announced a 33-date North American tour beginning in the summer of 2018. The band's latest album Red Pill Blues is set to be released Friday, Nov. 3. Red Pill Blues is Maroon 5's sixth studio LP.

Their tour brings them to Charlotte on October 4, 2018 at the Spectrum Center. No supporting acts have yet been announced. Tickets go on-sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


