Massive apartment fire ruled accidental

Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of a massive apartment fire in Pineville.

WCNC 3:53 PM. EST January 13, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A massive apartment fire in south Charlotte last month started in the attic and has been ruled accidental.

The exact cause will remain categorized as undetermined due to the scope of the damage, according to the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office. 

Pineville Fire, Carolina Fire and Flint Hill Fire were called to a structure fire at Willow Ridge Apartments on December 29. According to MEDIC, over 40 responders responded to the scene from four different departments. 

 

 

All apartment occupants were able to get out of the building, officials said. Two mass casualty units were sent to the scene, however, no one was transported to the hospital.

 

 

 

 

