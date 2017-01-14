Massive flames in 3-alarm church fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -- Firefighters worked hard Saturday morning as they tried to put out a massive 3-alarm church fire.

Kannapolis Fire was notified about a possible structure fire at Grace Baptist Church. The church was fully involved when firefighters were dispatched at 5:40 a.m.

Due to the amount of fire involvement, only an exterior attack was possible for firefighters to put out the large flames.

"The roof and the steeple have fallen which makes it very dangerous for our personnel," said Kannapolis Fire Department Chief Kirk Beard.

It was all-hands-on-deck, as multiple departments were dispatched to East 11th Street, near Laura Avenue, to help put out the massive fire. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the church.

"The whole church was on fire and I opened the front door and all you could see was thick black smoke - it was terrible," said Ladonna Torres, who lives across the street from the church.

With 75 firefighters working together, the church was brought under control at 7:05 a.m.

A cornerstone at the front of the church says the congregation was formed in 1942. The building was completed in 1957. It has literally been in this neighborhood for generations.

"Obviously it's going to take an emotional toll on them but we're trying to work with them as well," Beard said.

Church members say for now, they will use the Parish Life Center, which was unaffected by the fire, for Sunday service.

No injuries have been reported. Kannapolis Fire estimates damages to be around $850,000.

There is no word on what started the fire at this time.

