Massive flames in 3-alarm Kannapolis church fire

WCNC 8:01 AM. EST January 14, 2017

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. -- Firefighters worked hard Saturday morning as they tried to put out a massive 3-alarm church fire.

It was all hands on deck as multiple departments were dispatched to East 11th Street, near Laura Avenue, to help put out the massive fire. There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of Grace Baptist Church.

There is no word on what started the fire or if anyone was hurt. 

