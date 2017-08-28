Massive tree falls onto west Charlotte home

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A woman was left homeless after a huge tree came crashing down on her west Charlotte home overnight.

The woman who lived at the home was able to escape without injury after the tree snapped and fell onto the roof of the single-story brick building.

Neighbors said the tree had previously been struck by lightning, and the woman had plans to have the tree removed by her insurance company.

“Initially, that tree had been struck by lightning,” said one neighbor. “I was supposed to clean the top of her roof off, but she said no because the insurance company was coming out because a limb fell and stuck through her roof.”

The incident triggered concerns for neighbors, who said several trees have fallen in the area recently.

