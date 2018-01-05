Matthews duplex fire under investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Fire officials are investigating after a duplex caught fire in Matthews Friday night.

According to Matthews Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire in the 9800 block of Idlewild Road around 8:15 p.m. Fire crews from Charlotte Fire and Mint Hill also responded to the scene, which was near the intersection with Margaret Wallace Road.

Officials at the scene told NBC Charlotte no one was home when the fire started. Crews estimated about $25,000 worth of damage to the home. Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.

No further information was provided.

© 2018 WCNC.COM