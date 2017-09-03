Matthews Alive festival runs through Labor Day weekend

WCNC
MATTHEWS, N.C. --The Matthews Alive festival continued Sunday to celebrate local nonprofit organizations and to bring the community out for a fun weekend of events.

The festival drew large crowds of people, as they all had a chance to enjoy some live country music, food and games.

R&B will be the genre of the live music on Monday. The festival is free and those interested in going can visit Matthews Alive's website for more information.

